Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Shopify were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 63.1% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 13.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.05. 3,869,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,333,776. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

