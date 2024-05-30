Short Interest in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Grows By 343.1%

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 343.1% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of A2Z Smart Technologies worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZ stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,676. A2Z Smart Technologies has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.

A2Z Smart Technologies ( NASDAQ:AZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative net margin of 152.23% and a negative return on equity of 6,821.36%.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

