Short Interest in Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Decreases By 63.1%

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the April 30th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Addentax Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATXG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 5,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,619. Addentax Group has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

Addentax Group Company Profile

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

