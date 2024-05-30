Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Drops By 99.6%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the April 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DWSH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,490. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 8.69% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

