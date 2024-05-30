Short Interest in Alpha Architect High Inflation And Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Increases By 86.4%

Alpha Architect High Inflation And Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Alpha Architect High Inflation And Deflation ETF Price Performance

HIDE traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87. Alpha Architect High Inflation And Deflation ETF has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $24.03.

Alpha Architect High Inflation And Deflation ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect High Inflation & Deflation ETF (HIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that dynamically allocates its assets to US Treasury bonds, real estate, and commodities. The fund shifts exposure based on momentum and trend-following factors.

