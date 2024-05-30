Short Interest in Alpha Architect High Inflation And Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Increases By 86.4%

Alpha Architect High Inflation And Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Alpha Architect High Inflation And Deflation ETF Price Performance
HIDE traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87. Alpha Architect High Inflation And Deflation ETF has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $24.03.
Alpha Architect High Inflation And Deflation ETF Company Profile
