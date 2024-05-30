Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Drops By 27.6%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 522,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.2 days.

Alsea Price Performance

OTCMKTS ALSSF remained flat at $4.10 on Thursday. Alsea has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.

Alsea Company Profile

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

