Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Declines By 59.3%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the April 30th total of 85,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ATHE traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,117. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Alterity Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

