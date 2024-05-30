Short Interest in Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Decreases By 50.0%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of ATRWF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

About Altius Renewable Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.