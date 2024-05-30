Short Interest in AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Increases By 55.6%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AmeraMex International Price Performance

AMMX stock remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 2.29. AmeraMex International has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

Get AmeraMex International alerts:

About AmeraMex International

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.