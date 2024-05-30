Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Expands By 26.1%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Arqit Quantum stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.41. 159,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,694. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. Arqit Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 517,942 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,636,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,402 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

