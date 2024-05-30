Short Interest in Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Decreases By 37.5%

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS APPTF traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$7.39. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.67. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$7.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.92.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

