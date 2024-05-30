Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Decreases By 26.8%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,332,800 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the April 30th total of 1,820,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,702,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 57,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in BAE Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,142.00.

BAE Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BAESY traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $72.23.

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.9029 dividend. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

