Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Rises By 338.8%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, an increase of 338.8% from the April 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:BGX traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,932. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
