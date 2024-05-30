Short Interest in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Grows By 27.3%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 954,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Bruker Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $7.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.54. 5,985,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29. Bruker has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRKR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,080,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,724,000 after buying an additional 239,336 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,381,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after buying an additional 422,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,950,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after buying an additional 56,869 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 7.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,788,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,036,000 after buying an additional 123,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,844,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

