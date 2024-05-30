Short Interest in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Decreases By 54.3%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the April 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFIIW remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,419. BurgerFi International has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants under BurgerFi and Anthony's brand name in the United States. It operates through BurgerFi and Anthony's segments. The company's restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine; and pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

