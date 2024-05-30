Short Interest in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Decreases By 54.3%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the April 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BurgerFi International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BFIIW remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,419. BurgerFi International has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.
About BurgerFi International
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BurgerFi International
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Smart for Life Stock is Not a Smart Buy: Target for Short Sellers
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- AMC Entertainment: Time to Take Step Back Into This Meme Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.