Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Expands By 177.4%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a growth of 177.4% from the April 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Carrefour Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.

Carrefour Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1872 per share. This is an increase from Carrefour’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

