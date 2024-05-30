Short Interest in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Rises By 431.3%

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 431.3% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVGOW opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. EVgo has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.87.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

