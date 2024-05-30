Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Increases By 665.2%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 665.2% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ SKOR traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,241. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $48.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1845 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.
