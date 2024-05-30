Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Increases By 665.2%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 665.2% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKOR traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,241. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $48.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1845 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the first quarter worth $4,910,000. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $14,182,000.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

