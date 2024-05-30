Short Interest in Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Drops By 27.6%

Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Integral Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of ITGDF stock remained flat at $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. Integral Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

About Integral Diagnostics

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

