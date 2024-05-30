Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Increases By 50.0%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kardex Stock Performance

KRDXF remained flat at $285.00 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.85. Kardex has a one year low of $182.02 and a one year high of $285.00.

Get Kardex alerts:

Kardex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated material handling systems and automated high bay warehouses.

Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.