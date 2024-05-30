Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Increases By 50.0%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kardex Stock Performance
KRDXF remained flat at $285.00 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.85. Kardex has a one year low of $182.02 and a one year high of $285.00.
Kardex Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kardex
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.