Short Interest in Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Declines By 28.1%

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 150.5 days.

Mitsubishi Materials Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MIMTF remained flat at C$19.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,700. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.61. Mitsubishi Materials has a one year low of C$17.39 and a one year high of C$20.00.

Get Mitsubishi Materials alerts:

Mitsubishi Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses in Japan. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; recycling, and green products and materials; environment and recycle technology; energy recovery resources, such as shredder residue, batteries, and e-scrap; and recycling facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.