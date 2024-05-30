Short Interest in Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Declines By 28.1%

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 150.5 days.
Mitsubishi Materials Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MIMTF remained flat at C$19.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,700. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.61. Mitsubishi Materials has a one year low of C$17.39 and a one year high of C$20.00.
Mitsubishi Materials Company Profile
