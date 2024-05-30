Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Rises By 50.4%

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the April 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NMAI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,768. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $335,805.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,748,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,653,255.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMAI. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 13.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $357,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 26.4% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 63.8% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 71,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 34.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,189,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,488 shares in the last quarter.

