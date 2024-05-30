Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Rises By 51.5%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the April 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMCO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NMCO remained flat at $10.39 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,964. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

