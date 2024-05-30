Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Increases By 855.9%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 855.9% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OneSoft Solutions Stock Down 2.6 %
OSSIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. 29,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,551. OneSoft Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.
About OneSoft Solutions
