Short Interest in Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Rises By 55.3%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the April 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance

OTCMKTS PYNKF remained flat at $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,237. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.43.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, provides advanced imaging tools that address unmet medical needs. The company offers Perimeter S-Series optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system that delivers resolution margin visualization of excised tissue specimens in the operating room.

