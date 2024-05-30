Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Drops By 54.3%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the April 30th total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sharps Technology Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ STSS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.48. 128,848,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,009,808. Sharps Technology has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

Get Sharps Technology alerts:

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.