Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Drops By 54.3%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the April 30th total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Sharps Technology Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ STSS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.48. 128,848,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,009,808. Sharps Technology has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.
Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Sharps Technology
Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
