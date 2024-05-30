Short Interest in Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Declines By 99.6%

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the April 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEV remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. Simulated Environment Concepts has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

