Short Interest in Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Decreases By 37.8%

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the April 30th total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sono-Tek Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ SOTK traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $4.45. 7,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,519. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 million, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of -0.22.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sono-Tek stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.16% of Sono-Tek worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.