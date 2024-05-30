Short Interest in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Increases By 33.2%

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the April 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

TACT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.46. 17,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,987. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 million, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the first quarter worth about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

