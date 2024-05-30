Short Interest in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Rises By 38.1%

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BBH stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $161.73. 1,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,213. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $142.51 and a 1 year high of $171.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,956,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

