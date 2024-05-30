Short Interest in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Increases By 56.6%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the April 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.58. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $77.75.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRB. Auour Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1,751.4% in the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 48,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $660,000.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

