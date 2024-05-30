Short Interest in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Increases By 56.6%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the April 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.58. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $77.75.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
