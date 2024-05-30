Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Drops By 70.4%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the April 30th total of 600,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,422,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VGSH opened at $57.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

