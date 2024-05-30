Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Drops By 70.4%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the April 30th total of 600,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,422,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of VGSH opened at $57.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
