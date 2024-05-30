Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Grows By 114.3%

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of USVM stock opened at $77.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $80.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.0057 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

