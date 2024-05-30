Short Interest in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Rises By 106.7%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,800 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the April 30th total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTEX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.79.

VTEX traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. 376,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,742. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -167.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. VTEX has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. VTEX had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 972,534 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 118,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

