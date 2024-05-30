Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Grows By 211.4%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 211.4% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 530,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 115,072 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 65,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1,048.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 213,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 194,748 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.