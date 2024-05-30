Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Grows By 211.4%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 211.4% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE GDO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $13.04.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
