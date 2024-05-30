Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Increases By 51.4%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 917,600 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the April 30th total of 606,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,058.7 days.
WuXi AppTec Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WUXIF remained flat at $4.85 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. WuXi AppTec has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $12.69.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
