Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Increases By 51.4%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 917,600 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the April 30th total of 606,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,058.7 days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WUXIF remained flat at $4.85 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. WuXi AppTec has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

