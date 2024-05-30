Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.79 and last traded at $40.79. 302,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 499,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shutterstock Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,879.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Shutterstock news, CFO Jarrod Yahes acquired 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.35 per share, with a total value of $199,822.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,879.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 469.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 906,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 747,180 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 171.7% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,051,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after buying an additional 664,522 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth about $21,242,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,184,000 after acquiring an additional 433,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,316,000 after acquiring an additional 378,450 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

