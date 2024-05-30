Siacoin Price Hits $0.0071 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $407.28 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,956.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $467.95 or 0.00688599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00123149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00059641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.61 or 0.00209853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00092049 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,323,385,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,294,648,049 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

