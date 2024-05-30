Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Sienna Senior Living Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of SIA opened at C$14.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.53. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$9.87 and a twelve month high of C$15.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$230.95 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
