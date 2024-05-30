Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SIA opened at C$14.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.53. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$9.87 and a twelve month high of C$15.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$230.95 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.57.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

