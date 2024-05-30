Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. 706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

About Sienna Senior Living

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

