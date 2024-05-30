Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $17.22. Approximately 289,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,246,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGML has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.31 and a beta of 0.24.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sigma Lithium by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

