Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.19. 94,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 745,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SILK. Argus upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 9.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $94,108.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,062.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $94,108.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,062.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin J. Ballinger bought 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $198,783.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,540.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,457 shares of company stock valued at $351,247. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 333.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 51,983 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

