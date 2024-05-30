Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in May

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the April 30th total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Silver One Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SLVRF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 87,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Silver One Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.31.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
