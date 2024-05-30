Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in May

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the April 30th total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silver One Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SLVRF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 87,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Silver One Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.31.

Get Silver One Resources alerts:

Silver One Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.