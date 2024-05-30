Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$5.98 and last traded at C$5.75, with a volume of 546867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$979.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total value of C$207,200.00. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total value of C$66,878.01. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,999 shares of company stock worth $420,431. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.