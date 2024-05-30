SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Sells C$1,090,369.10 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Clifford Lafleur sold 86,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.55, for a total value of C$1,090,369.10.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVE:SIL traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,209. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIL. Raymond James raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins reduced their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ventum Financial raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$12.65 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.64.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

