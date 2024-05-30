SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $936.65 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001369 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $936.65 million and approximately $109.18 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00010995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,302.81 or 0.99841059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011924 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00115015 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003824 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,410,688,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,410,745,772.9511964 with 1,284,793,189.6314576 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.93638102 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $112,609,313.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

