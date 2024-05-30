Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Shares of TSLX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.85. 244,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,757. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.44 million. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

