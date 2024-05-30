Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 0.6% of Olympiad Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $10,053,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10,450.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 83,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $91.05. The stock had a trading volume of 433,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,831. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.25. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.