SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.35

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 46498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SLRC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

SLR Investment Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $892.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.10.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.96 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 41.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 22,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $356,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,804,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,888,496.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $721,048.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,735,524 shares in the company, valued at $57,676,490.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 22,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $356,290.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,804,860 shares in the company, valued at $59,888,496.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 109,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,539. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SLR Investment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 768,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 46,760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 32,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 80,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Stories

