SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 4.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.77. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $50,075,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,492,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,054,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,461,000 after acquiring an additional 865,480 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 848.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 877,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after acquiring an additional 785,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after acquiring an additional 493,427 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

